Auchter's Art: Reducing violence producing violence

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published January 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
A comic panel of the Detroit mayor on the left talking about Detroit having the lowest amount of crime in a historic time with the top saying "Reducing violence". In the right panel shows a ICE agent telling a person to get out of his car with the words "Producing Violence".
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

As I write this, it has only been a day since an ICE agent in Minneapolis shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three. And already it feels like the news cycle has moved past the stunningly brutal summary execution for what amounted to a traffic violation and has moved on to speculation on how this might affect the mid-terms. By the time this is shared Friday it may be off the radar — there is, after all, an excellent chance that a new violation of international law will have caught our attention.

But I'm stuck on sadness and bitterness for now and expect to remain there for a while. Sadness because of the loss of life. Not just Ms. Good but for all the people who have suffered (and will suffer) because a wannabe dictator needs to keep his base frothing with fear and anger. Bitterness because it's so unnecessary. As Detroit and other cities and towns have proved, real improvements in public safety don't come from armed thugs set loose upon the citizenry. Real improvements come from coordinated community efforts.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
