Watch Live: President Trump’s State of the Union address and the Democratic response

Michigan Public
Published February 24, 2026 at 11:25 AM EST
graphic showing a portrait of President Donald Trump and information about his first state of the union address of his second term

Michigan Public will air President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address on Tuesday, February 24. Coverage of the address and the Democratic response will begin at 9:00 p.m. Tamara Keith will host the special. She will be joined by NPR’s Senior National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montenaro, and NPR Congressional Reporter Sam Gringlas.

And, on Wednesday, February 25, join Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta for special live coverage of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's final State of the State address. Coverage of the address, a Republican response, and analysis of the evening begins at 7:00 p.m. You can listen on-air and online at michiganpublic.org.
Tags
Politics & Government Donald Trumpstate of the union
