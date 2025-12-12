Auchter's Art: Expressions that don't exist

The firing of the University of Michigan football coach was very much a developing story as I came up to my deadline, so I didn't want to try to speak to the particulars of the Sherrone Moore case. But I do feel like I'm on solid ground in asking the question: What the #@&*% is wrong with college football coaches?

It goes well beyond the apparent terrible decision-making of Moore and Michigan State's Mel Tucker. The past few years have been a complete parade of dishonesty, hypocrisy, greed, deceit, and exceptionally unprincipled behavior. I'm not going to bother to list the names and transgressions — suffice to say that Lane Kiffin is probably the poster child.

Sure, the men predisposed to being head coaches at major college programs have always been problematic. You give that much money and glory to an ego-driven man and then anoint him as deity, and you end up with Woody Hayes punching players and Joe Paterno turning a blind eye to worse.

But this recent spate. I mean, geez, at what point do proper universities decide that enough is enough? We know that the NCAA and the conferences are useless.

