© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: Thankful for leaders

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published November 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Cartoon of old men asking women for "where are our great Men" with the next panel showing the Elissa slotkin getting threats on TV and the women saying "The next great men, may be women".
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

I suppose I should have done a Thanksgiving Day cartoon. But in a way, this is one. I'm thankful that there are elected officials, leaders, and everyday people who continue to try to do the right thing. They are out there speaking truth to power at a time when it seems like it has never been more difficult to do so.

So maybe next year something with pardoning turkeys, pilgrim immigrants behaving badly, and whatnot. But this year, I'm just gonna focus on the grateful and support the courageous.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's Artjohn auchterElissa SlotkinthanksgivingPresident Trump
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content