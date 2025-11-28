Auchter's Art: Thankful for leaders

I suppose I should have done a Thanksgiving Day cartoon. But in a way, this is one. I'm thankful that there are elected officials, leaders, and everyday people who continue to try to do the right thing. They are out there speaking truth to power at a time when it seems like it has never been more difficult to do so.

So maybe next year something with pardoning turkeys, pilgrim immigrants behaving badly, and whatnot. But this year, I'm just gonna focus on the grateful and support the courageous.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.