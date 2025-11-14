© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Data Centers

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published November 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Image of a AI data Center person sucking on a Welcome to Pure Michigan sign
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

It's really weird to have achieved an age where I can feel both nostalgic and bitter about the past. But here we are.

Back in the tech boom of the late 1990s, I worked for a startup software company that got bought out by a West Coast dotcom, so I kind of had a front-row seat. And one of the true beliefs of the true believers was that this new era of work would be different.

They would derisively point to legacy companies like General Motors and say things like, "Our leaders aren't like theirs — stogy old farts in three-piece suits and country club memberships. We like our workers, we care about our workers, and we care about the environment and doing good, positive work."

And I guess in a sense they were right; these tech leaders turned out to be different from those old-style corporate bosses — they are exponentially worse. The Elon Musks, the Peter Thiels — they are somehow greedier, more irredeemably power hungry, and just plain more evil than the Roger Smiths and Lee Iacoccas of yore.

Michigan needs to be very careful about deals we make for data centers with these hyper-level robber barons.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's Artjohn auchterData Center
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
