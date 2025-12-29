© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
2025 Year in Review: The best of Stateside

Michigan Public | By Kalloli Bhatt
Published December 29, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST
A graphic with the text “2025” in large light-green numbers across the center. Overlaid in black script is the phrase “Stateside.” Below, in bold black block letters, it reads “Year in Review.” The background is light gray with vertical stripes of green, blue, and cyan along the left and right edges.
Kalloli Bhatt
/
Canva

All throughout the year, April Baer has conversations with Michiganders on everything from orange snowy owls to the realities of losing SNAP benefits. Here are some of the year's best conversations.

Wildlife photographer Julie Maggert spotted this rare snowy owl with a bright arrange pattern near the thumb in Michigan
Stateside Podcast: How did this Michigan snowy owl turn orange?
Spring is just around the corner, and the sounds of birds singing are beginning to fill the air across the state. For bird enthusiasts in Michigan, this is an ideal time for birdwatching. Recently, there have been sightings of a few rare birds, including a snowy owl with its unusual chestnut-colored feathers, and a yellow cardinal.

Sherry McWhirter, a climate and environment reporter for MLive and a fellow bird enthusiast, joined the show to discuss these rare bird sightings.

According to McWhirter, Julie Maggert, an amateur wildlife photographer, first learned about the snowy owl sightings through social media.

“She drove out to the thumb area,” McWhirter explained, “and spent hours covering hundreds of miles in search of this bird.”

Maggert's dedication paid off; after hours of searching, she finally spotted the owl perched atop a utility pole.
Read the full story here!

Ambassador Bridge Detroit to Windsor Crossing
Stateside Podcast: New poll shows overwhelming majority of Michiganders <3 Canada
In today's podcast episode, we discuss growing concerns about the implementation of tariffs on imported goods. The Detroit Regional Chamber has found that a majority of Michiganders are worried about the potential impacts of a trade war with Canada.

Sandy Baruah, the President and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber, talked about a poll conducted by the Detroit Regional Chamber. The poll revealed that while most Michiganders voted for Donald Trump over Vice President Harris, they largely disagree with Trump on the issue of tariffs.

“However, Michigan voters, by and large, are certainly not with President Trump on this particular issue regarding tariffs and specifically tariffs against Canada,” Baruah explained. “We state 68% of Michigan voters consider Canada a friend and understand the importance of the U.S. Canada economic and trade relationship.

A proposed 25% tariff could lead to increased prices not only for businesses but for consumers as well. Baruah explained that a tariff is essentially a tax; when you impose a tax on something, it generally results in less of that item being available. This situation could create tension between Michigan and Canada, which would ultimately impact Michigan’s economy.
Click here for the full story!

What to know about cuts to SNAP in Michigan
Late last week, news started going out to more than a million people across Michigan that they would not be receiving food benefits starting in November.

Officials at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said federal authorities told them to pause the distribution of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits because there's a possibility that with the federal government shut down, there won't be enough money to cover the cost of providing those benefits.

SNAP is one of several federal systems that support hungry families, all of which have been jeopardized by the shutdown.
Full story here!

Patrick Lyoya's family participate in a protest in Lansing in April 2022.
Patrick Lyoya family: “It’s been 3 long years” waiting for justice
Three years ago today Patrick Lyoya was driving on the southeast side of Grand Rapids when a city police officer stopped him. The traffic stop quickly escalated into a struggle, culminating in former Grand Rapids Police Department officer Christopher Schurr shooting and killing Lyoya.

Schurr was charged with second degree murder and fired from his job. After years of appeals, his criminal case is expected to begin later this month in Kent County. Since Patrick was killed, the Lyoyas say they’ve been in limbo as the case played out in a series of legal battles.

“What is even more heartbreaking is Patrick’s been dead for three years now, but the cop that killed him is still out there seeing his family, his family is still seeing him, still doing what people that are alive do,” said Patrick’s father, Peter Lyoya. Thomas Lyoya, Patrick’s younger brother, translated for his father in Swahili in an interview with Michigan Public.
Click here for the full story!

Rae Hayes (center, black jersey) skates with Team Indigenous Rising Roller Derby at Skate Wars in September 2024. Team Indigenous is a roller derby team by and for Indigenous, First Nations and Polynesian skaters.
A roller derby convergence like no other comes to Michigan
Roller derby is a full-contact sport. Rae Hayes knows that all too well – and so do their glasses.

“I got hit in the face so many times that I couldn't put them back on, because it was the wireframe that got all bent,” they said. “And so I just stuffed them in my pants and just went on [playing].”

Hayes, who lives in west Michigan, plays a lot of roller derby. They’re a member of four teams: Kalamazoo, Team Michigan, Team Indigenous and Trans Rollers United.

This weekend, Hayes will be playing in Skate Wars, a massive gathering of 24 teams from around the world. Teams will compete in a two-sided bracket, similar to March Madness, to determine a tournament winner.

Roller derby is an amateur sport that dates back to the 1930s. Modern derby traces its roots to Austin, Texas, in the early 2000s. Michigan’s first leagues started in 2005 in Detroit and Grand Rapids.
Read the full story here!

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Ryder Center at Saginaw Valley State University, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in University Center, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Stateside Podcast: Trump turns to Michigan for U.S. ambassadors
In the midst of nominating U.S. ambassadors to foreign nations, President Donald Trump looked to two of Michigan’s mayors.

Trump announced last Friday that he nominated Amer Ghalib, current mayor of Hamtramck, to serve as ambassador to Kuwait. He announced on Tuesday that Dearborn Heights mayor Bill Bazzi is his pick for ambassador to Tunisia.

Both these men endorsed Trump’s recent presidential campaign. Niraj Warikoo, a Detroit Free Press reporter, joined Stateside to discuss the two nominees' political backgrounds.

Hamtramck spans about two square miles. The city is now home to the highest percentage of immigrants among all cities in Michigan. The city was once majority Polish, but today, many residents have roots in Yemen and Bangladesh. Now, Ghalib serves as Hamtramck’s first non-Polish mayor.
Full story here!

Michigan SNAP beneficiaries share their realities amid uncertainty

Lindsay Winkler shops at a food pantry in Grand Rapids.
Michigan SNAP beneficiaries share their realities amid uncertainty
For 1.4 million Michiganders who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, the past two weeks have been a whirlwind of uncertainty.

The USDA issued a freeze on SNAP benefits in early November, blaming the federal government shutdown for limited availability of funds to distribute. On Thursday last week, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to fund the program in full. But on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s emergency appeal and temporarily blocked that order.

Now, Michigan’s state health department has ordered that full SNAP benefits be distributed for the month.

People across Michigan have been affected by the pause on the country's largest anti-hunger initiative. Stateside reached out to several beneficiaries to ask how the confusion over SNAP benefits has impacted their families and the food on their tables.
Click here to read the full story!

Revival: COVID changed how we gather
What did you miss most during COVID lockdowns? Sitting in the bleachers, cheering on your favorite team? Going to live music or book talks? Or the bustle of a busy restaurant?

While everyone responded to pandemic isolation differently, evidence suggests that American social habits became more solitary. This type of reaction isn’t new. In fact, it can even be found across the world in 12th-century Japan.
Here's the full story!

A photo of several books about Michigan history.
Stateside Podcast: Ann Arbor's summer reading game goes way beyond books
Summer is prime reading time for many of us, and the Ann Arbor District Library knows just how to keep our noses in books during the warmer months. 2025 marks the 15th year of the Ann Arbor District Library’s Summer Game. It’s an event meant to incentivize people of all ages to read throughout the summer—and to get out into every corner of their community. Participants can earn points through reading or consuming other media. They can also collect codes hidden all around the city—from library branches to local businesses to the city bus. At the end of the summer, participants can redeem those points for library swag.

“It keeps people engaged all summer long. It’s a great way to get the entire household, the entire family, the entire community engaged, because it’s really popular with all ages—not just kids, and not just adults,” said Eli Neiburger, director of Ann Arbor District Library.

The library has been offering a summer reading program since the 1930’s. But about 20 years ago, the library started hearing from patrons that the summer reading challenge was having an unintended consequence.
Read the full story here!

Stateside Podcast: Revisiting the community and recipes of Marie Catrib's family restaurant
Food has a unique ability to evoke memories, and for Fouad Catrib, those memories are deeply tied to his mother. Fouad is the son of Marie Catrib, whose restaurant, Marie Catrib’s, opened in Grand Rapids in 2006 and quickly became a community staple. For a time, Fouad co-owned the restaurant with Marie.

Customers at Marie’s restaurant often encountered long waits on weekends and for weekday breakfast. But it was her unique flavors and dishes that kept them coming back. ("I walked into her restaurant, had a meal, then I ate every meal there for the next two weeks," one customer told MLive in 2010.)

Marie offered a variety of Mediterranean and American flavors, and her menu catered to all dietary needs, from ham sandwiches to vegan and gluten-free options.

Fouad shared many fond memories of working alongside his mother, including making one of her signature dishes: coleslaw.
Read the story here!

