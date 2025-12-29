2025 Year in Review: The best of Stateside
All throughout the year, April Baer has conversations with Michiganders on everything from orange snowy owls to the realities of losing SNAP benefits. Here are some of the year's best conversations.
Stateside Podcast: How did this Michigan snowy owl turn orange?
Sherry McWhirter, a climate and environment reporter for MLive and a fellow bird enthusiast, joined the show to discuss these rare bird sightings.
According to McWhirter, Julie Maggert, an amateur wildlife photographer, first learned about the snowy owl sightings through social media.
“She drove out to the thumb area,” McWhirter explained, “and spent hours covering hundreds of miles in search of this bird.”
Maggert's dedication paid off; after hours of searching, she finally spotted the owl perched atop a utility pole.
Stateside Podcast: New poll shows overwhelming majority of Michiganders <3 Canada
Sandy Baruah, the President and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber, talked about a poll conducted by the Detroit Regional Chamber. The poll revealed that while most Michiganders voted for Donald Trump over Vice President Harris, they largely disagree with Trump on the issue of tariffs.
“However, Michigan voters, by and large, are certainly not with President Trump on this particular issue regarding tariffs and specifically tariffs against Canada,” Baruah explained. “We state 68% of Michigan voters consider Canada a friend and understand the importance of the U.S. Canada economic and trade relationship.”
A proposed 25% tariff could lead to increased prices not only for businesses but for consumers as well. Baruah explained that a tariff is essentially a tax; when you impose a tax on something, it generally results in less of that item being available. This situation could create tension between Michigan and Canada, which would ultimately impact Michigan’s economy.
What to know about cuts to SNAP in Michigan
Officials at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said federal authorities told them to pause the distribution of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits because there's a possibility that with the federal government shut down, there won't be enough money to cover the cost of providing those benefits.
SNAP is one of several federal systems that support hungry families, all of which have been jeopardized by the shutdown.
Patrick Lyoya family: “It’s been 3 long years” waiting for justice
Schurr was charged with second degree murder and fired from his job. After years of appeals, his criminal case is expected to begin later this month in Kent County. Since Patrick was killed, the Lyoyas say they’ve been in limbo as the case played out in a series of legal battles.
“What is even more heartbreaking is Patrick’s been dead for three years now, but the cop that killed him is still out there seeing his family, his family is still seeing him, still doing what people that are alive do,” said Patrick’s father, Peter Lyoya. Thomas Lyoya, Patrick’s younger brother, translated for his father in Swahili in an interview with Michigan Public.
A roller derby convergence like no other comes to Michigan
“I got hit in the face so many times that I couldn't put them back on, because it was the wireframe that got all bent,” they said. “And so I just stuffed them in my pants and just went on [playing].”
Hayes, who lives in west Michigan, plays a lot of roller derby. They’re a member of four teams: Kalamazoo, Team Michigan, Team Indigenous and Trans Rollers United.
This weekend, Hayes will be playing in Skate Wars, a massive gathering of 24 teams from around the world. Teams will compete in a two-sided bracket, similar to March Madness, to determine a tournament winner.
Roller derby is an amateur sport that dates back to the 1930s. Modern derby traces its roots to Austin, Texas, in the early 2000s. Michigan’s first leagues started in 2005 in Detroit and Grand Rapids.
Stateside Podcast: Trump turns to Michigan for U.S. ambassadors
Trump announced last Friday that he nominated Amer Ghalib, current mayor of Hamtramck, to serve as ambassador to Kuwait. He announced on Tuesday that Dearborn Heights mayor Bill Bazzi is his pick for ambassador to Tunisia.
Both these men endorsed Trump’s recent presidential campaign. Niraj Warikoo, a Detroit Free Press reporter, joined Stateside to discuss the two nominees' political backgrounds.
Hamtramck spans about two square miles. The city is now home to the highest percentage of immigrants among all cities in Michigan. The city was once majority Polish, but today, many residents have roots in Yemen and Bangladesh. Now, Ghalib serves as Hamtramck’s first non-Polish mayor.
Michigan SNAP beneficiaries share their realities amid uncertainty
The USDA issued a freeze on SNAP benefits in early November, blaming the federal government shutdown for limited availability of funds to distribute. On Thursday last week, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to fund the program in full. But on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s emergency appeal and temporarily blocked that order.
Now, Michigan’s state health department has ordered that full SNAP benefits be distributed for the month.
People across Michigan have been affected by the pause on the country's largest anti-hunger initiative. Stateside reached out to several beneficiaries to ask how the confusion over SNAP benefits has impacted their families and the food on their tables.
Revival: COVID changed how we gather
While everyone responded to pandemic isolation differently, evidence suggests that American social habits became more solitary. This type of reaction isn’t new. In fact, it can even be found across the world in 12th-century Japan.
Stateside Podcast: Ann Arbor's summer reading game goes way beyond books
“It keeps people engaged all summer long. It’s a great way to get the entire household, the entire family, the entire community engaged, because it’s really popular with all ages—not just kids, and not just adults,” said Eli Neiburger, director of Ann Arbor District Library.
The library has been offering a summer reading program since the 1930’s. But about 20 years ago, the library started hearing from patrons that the summer reading challenge was having an unintended consequence.
Stateside Podcast: Revisiting the community and recipes of Marie Catrib's family restaurant
Customers at Marie’s restaurant often encountered long waits on weekends and for weekday breakfast. But it was her unique flavors and dishes that kept them coming back. ("I walked into her restaurant, had a meal, then I ate every meal there for the next two weeks," one customer told MLive in 2010.)
Marie offered a variety of Mediterranean and American flavors, and her menu catered to all dietary needs, from ham sandwiches to vegan and gluten-free options.
Fouad shared many fond memories of working alongside his mother, including making one of her signature dishes: coleslaw.