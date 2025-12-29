2025 Year in Review: The best of Stateside

Summer is prime reading time for many of us, and the Ann Arbor District Library knows just how to keep our noses in books during the warmer months. 2025 marks the 15th year of the Ann Arbor District Library’s Summer Game. It’s an event meant to incentivize people of all ages to read throughout the summer—and to get out into every corner of their community. Participants can earn points through reading or consuming other media. They can also collect codes hidden all around the city—from library branches to local businesses to the city bus. At the end of the summer, participants can redeem those points for library swag.



“It keeps people engaged all summer long. It’s a great way to get the entire household, the entire family, the entire community engaged, because it’s really popular with all ages—not just kids, and not just adults,” said Eli Neiburger, director of Ann Arbor District Library.



The library has been offering a summer reading program since the 1930’s. But about 20 years ago, the library started hearing from patrons that the summer reading challenge was having an unintended consequence.