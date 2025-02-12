© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: New poll shows overwhelming majority of Michiganders <3 Canada

By Laura Weber Davis,
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Published February 12, 2025 at 11:08 AM EST
Ambassador Bridge Detroit to Windsor Crossing

In today's podcast episode, we discuss growing concerns about the implementation of tariffs on imported goods. The Detroit Regional Chamber has found that a majority of Michiganders are worried about the potential impacts of a trade war with Canada.

Sandy Baruah, the President and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber, talked about a poll conducted by the Detroit Regional Chamber. The poll revealed that while most Michiganders voted for Donald Trump over Vice President Harris, they largely disagree with Trump on the issue of tariffs.

“However, Michigan voters, by and large, are certainly not with President Trump on this particular issue regarding tariffs and specifically tariffs against Canada,” Baruah explained. “We state 68% of Michigan voters consider Canada a friend and understand the importance of the U.S. Canada economic and trade relationship.

A proposed 25% tariff could lead to increased prices not only for businesses but for consumers as well. Baruah explained that a tariff is essentially a tax; when you impose a tax on something, it generally results in less of that item being available. This situation could create tension between Michigan and Canada, which would ultimately impact Michigan’s economy.

“People in Windsor coming to Detroit for a hockey game, the people in Detroit going to Windsor for an Italian dinner, you know, is, you know, was substantial,” Baruah says. “Obviously, the border has thickened since 911. Donald Trump seems heck bent on thickening it even further, which I think is detrimental not just to the Windsor economy, but to the Detroit economy as well.”

Hear the full conversation with Sandy Baruah on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Sandy Baruah, president and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber
Stateside President Trumptariffssteel tariffsMichigan economycanadawindsorDetroit
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
See stories by Laura Weber Davis
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso is a production assistant for Stateside.
See stories by Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
