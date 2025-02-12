Stateside Podcast: New poll shows overwhelming majority of Michiganders <3 Canada

In today's podcast episode, we discuss growing concerns about the implementation of tariffs on imported goods. The Detroit Regional Chamber has found that a majority of Michiganders are worried about the potential impacts of a trade war with Canada.

Sandy Baruah, the President and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber, talked about a poll conducted by the Detroit Regional Chamber. The poll revealed that while most Michiganders voted for Donald Trump over Vice President Harris, they largely disagree with Trump on the issue of tariffs.

“However, Michigan voters, by and large, are certainly not with President Trump on this particular issue regarding tariffs and specifically tariffs against Canada,” Baruah explained. “We state 68% of Michigan voters consider Canada a friend and understand the importance of the U.S. Canada economic and trade relationship.”

A proposed 25% tariff could lead to increased prices not only for businesses but for consumers as well. Baruah explained that a tariff is essentially a tax; when you impose a tax on something, it generally results in less of that item being available. This situation could create tension between Michigan and Canada, which would ultimately impact Michigan’s economy.

“People in Windsor coming to Detroit for a hockey game, the people in Detroit going to Windsor for an Italian dinner, you know, is, you know, was substantial,” Baruah says. “Obviously, the border has thickened since 911. Donald Trump seems heck bent on thickening it even further, which I think is detrimental not just to the Windsor economy, but to the Detroit economy as well.”

Hear the full conversation with Sandy Baruah on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: