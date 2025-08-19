© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tlaib and Michigan environmental leaders warn big beautiful bill threatens local health

Michigan Public | By Zena Issa
Published August 19, 2025 at 9:04 PM EDT
Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaking in front of a group of people
Malak Silmi
/
Michigan Radio
Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib speaks at an event in 2019.

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib joined community environmental and health leaders Tuesday afternoon outside Salina Elementary School in Dearborn to discuss the local effects of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The law, which slashes funding for clean energy tax credits, Environmental Protection Agency projects, Medicaid, and other programs, has sparked concerns about public health and environmental protections.

“We all deserve clean water. We all deserve clean air. None of us should be begging our government to protect us. Our health should always come first,” said Tlaib, a Democrat representing Michigan's 12th Congressional District, which includes Dearborn and part of Detroit and other southeast Michigan communities.

Salina Elementary School in Dearborn, Michigan, borders a heavy industrial zone.
Michigan Public/Zena Issa
Salina Elementary School in Dearborn, Michigan, borders a heavy industrial zone.

Salina elementary sits on the edge of a heavy industrial zone, which Tlaib said underscores the community’s ongoing struggle with air pollution.

"Here in Salina, every window you look out, you're going to see corporate polluters, you're going to see what these children are seeing through these windows," Tlaib said.

"And we all know fighting for environmental justice and public health and speaking out against the current administration's attack on our communities is so important for our babies in these schools."

Speakers at the event also included representatives from Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Michigan Clinicians for Climate Action, and the Detroit Area Disaster Recovery Group.

The Trump administration has defended the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, saying it will protect jobs, support the economy, and make the country more secure.

Tlaib and local advocates argued that the budget cuts threaten public health, clean energy progress, and protections for vulnerable communities in southeastern Michigan — which, in turn, can hurt local and national economies.
Tags
Public Safety Rashida Tlaibelementary schoolindustrial site
Zena Issa
Zena Issa is Michigan Public’s new Criminal Justice reporter, joining the team after previously working as a newsroom intern and Stateside production assistant. She's also a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor. (Go Blue!)
See stories by Zena Issa
Related Content