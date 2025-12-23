2025 Year in Review: On Hand

Glowing eyes, long claws, fast as a car, and as tall as nine feet. … Those are some of the ways the Dogman of Michigan has been described.



Sightings of this terrifying creature have been reported since 1887, when some lumberjacks in Wexford County saw something they could hardly believe: a creature they described as having the body of a man and the head of a dog with piercing eyes that were either blue or yellow and a howl like a terrifying scream. Other early reported sightings often came from individuals or small groups that found themselves alone in the woods.



"They talk about this beast coming out of the woods,” Rachel Clark, education specialist for the Archives of Michigan, said “It is very agile. It jumps in front of their car or them. It scratches at their houses or their tents. People have been scared to death by the sightings of the Dogman.”



Since then, sightings and encounters have only grown across Michigan, at least according to social media groups dedicated to the Dogman.



