On Hand

Why do we call ourselves Michiganders?

By Laura Weber Davis,
Adam Yahya Rayes
Published September 5, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
graphic showing images of abraham lincoln, lewis cass, and a goose wearing a Michigan hat
From left to right: Abraham Lincoln, Michigoose, Michigander.

There's a longstanding debate in our state: are we "Michiganians" or "Michiganders"?

It's not something you frequently hear people from other states debate.

There's nobody in California who questions; "are we Californians?" They're Californians. Texans are Texans. New Yorkers are New Yorkers. Hoosiers, even! Have you ever even heard someone call themselves an "Indianaian"?

No.

In Michigan, we're less sure. But the truth is that an overwhelming percentage of us call ourselves, like a flock of opinionated, honking geese, Michiganders.

But how did it come to be this way? Here's a brief breakdown of the timeline that took us from a territory of "Michiganians" to the land of Michigander.

Listen to the full history in this episode of "On Hand".

Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
Adam Yahya Rayes
Large sets of numbers add up to peoples' stories. As Michigan Public's Data Reporter, Adam Yahya Rayes seeks to sift through noisy digits to put the individuals and policies that make up our communities into perspective.
Latest Episodes