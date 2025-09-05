Why do we call ourselves Michiganders?

There's a longstanding debate in our state: are we "Michiganians" or "Michiganders"?

It's not something you frequently hear people from other states debate.

There's nobody in California who questions; "are we Californians?" They're Californians. Texans are Texans. New Yorkers are New Yorkers. Hoosiers, even! Have you ever even heard someone call themselves an "Indianaian"?

No.

In Michigan, we're less sure. But the truth is that an overwhelming percentage of us call ourselves, like a flock of opinionated, honking geese, Michiganders.

But how did it come to be this way? Here's a brief breakdown of the timeline that took us from a territory of "Michiganians" to the land of Michigander.

