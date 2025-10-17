© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
On Hand

Why do we do the Michigan left?

By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Illustration of a green highway sign reading “Michigan Left.” The sign shows no left turn, instead a diagram of going straight, making a U-turn, then turning right. A yellow strip at the bottom says “WHY THO?” A gray car with its left blinker on drives toward the sign on a road. Background is a faded map of Michigan.
Design by Michelle Jokisch Polo and Jodi Westrick
/
Michigan Public

Here's the thing about driving in Michigan. A lot of it feels wrong.

The roads are cracked and cratered. People drive like they're auditioning for a Fast and Furious sequel.

And if you leave more than a few inches between you and the car in front of you, someone is going to cut in because apparently everyone's in a hurry.

But there's also this other thing about Michigan roads. Something that the first time you see it, it makes you stop and wonder.

Signage at a Michigan left intersection in East Lansing. Two left-turn prohibition signs, one lit, are visible. On the right is a sign instructing motorists wanting to go left to turn right, then make a U-turn.
Wikimedia Commons
/
Public Domain
Traffic light at Trowbridge Road in East Lansing, Michigan.

It's when you're at a major intersection and you want to turn left, but instead of turning directly, you drive straight through. Make a U-turn at the median and then turn right to head in the direction you initially wanted to go to. But why do we do the "Michigan Left" - also referred unofficially by some Michiganders as the Michigan Turn?

We talked to Kirk Steudle, a former head of the Michigan Department of Transportation for more than twenty years, and he told us that the Michigan Left helps prevent car crashes.

Most crashes, it turns out, happen on the standard left turn. You’re waiting at the light, trying to cut across traffic, and the car behind you doesn’t stop in time. Or you take the turn, misjudge the distance, and suddenly there’s another car coming towards you.

So, Steudle said, "if you can eliminate the left turns or control the left turn so that they happen at a very specific time you eliminate all those crashes."

Betty Nelson has been driving school buses in West Michigan for decades.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
Michigan Public
Betty Nelson has been driving school buses in West Michigan for decades.

The Michigan Left isn’t just in Michigan anymore. You’ll find versions of it scattered across the country. But if you trace it back, if you ask where it began, the story leads here—to this state, to this particular way of solving the problem of crashes.

And if you’re still not sure how it works, we’ve got you covered. Here are some driving tips from Betty Nelson, the 2025 World Champion of the School Bus Drivers Competition.

  • Slow down gradually — ease off the gas, but don’t slam on the brakes.
  • Turn on your signal so drivers behind you know you plan to merge.
  • Move into the leftmost lane (the one next to the median).
  • Use the designated U-turn lane around the median when it’s safe.
  • Pay attention to posted signs — they’ll guide where and when to turn.
  • After the U-turn, merge into the first legal lane on the left to continue toward your destination.

Hear why we have the Michigan Left in this episode of "On Hand".

Want to submit a question to On Hand? Do it here:

