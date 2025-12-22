2025 Year in Review: Staff Favorites

Here's the thing about driving in Michigan. A lot of it feels wrong.The roads are cracked and cratered. People drive like they're auditioning for a Fast and Furious sequel.And if you leave more than a few inches between you and the car in front of you, someone is going to cut in because apparently everyone's in a hurry.But there's also this other thing about Michigan roads. Something that the first time you see it, it makes you stop and wonder.It's when you're at a major intersection and you want to turn left, but instead of turning directly, you drive straight through. Make a U-turn at the median and then turn right to head in the direction you initially wanted to go to. But why do we do the "Michigan Left" - also referred unofficially by some Michiganders as the Michigan Turn?