Ann Arbor/Detroit listeners: WUOM is operating at low power, which is impacting our signal. If you're having trouble listening, please try one of these alternative methods. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Auchter's Art: Protect our community

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published February 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Two-panel political cartoon showing two people holding protest signs. In the first panel, both signs read “Protect the future health of our community…” In the second panel, the same people turn their signs around to reveal different messages: one reads “Keep out data centers!” and the other reads “Get your kids vaccinated!”
John Auchter

We humans are wired to recognize patterns, which has come in handy. For example, being able to observe when and where a hungry bear or lion might show up, our ancestors were able to avoid them and survive long enough to become our ancestors.

So it's always at least a little jarring when we cannot detect a pattern. It's these instances that are an endless resource for political cartooning in particular and satire in general.

In Michigan, communities are coming together to figure out ways to prevent developers from building new data centers. Whatever you feeling may be about the data centers themselves, it is heartening to see people unite for a shared cause with the intention of ensuring the future health of their common community. That should be the expected pattern.

But at the very same time, there is a surprisingly strong counter-community current when it comes to vaccinations for our children. Despite overwhelming evidence of vaccines ensuring community health, an alarming number of people don't seem to care at all about the future health of their common community. So despite measles outbreaks (a disease once thought eliminated in the United States), St. Clair County here in Michigan is trying to make it easier for parents to opt out of vaccines.

It kinda feels like they are leading their community right into the path of a hungry bear.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
