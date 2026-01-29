Auchter's Art: Other than that

© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Panel 1: Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, stands at a podium with a GM logo, saying, “I can’t explain why the decision was made in Canada to allow import of inexpensive Chinese EVs.” Panel 2: Multiple speech bubbles swirl around her, representing various possible reasons: “GM & Jeep pulling some production out of Canada?” “Trump imposing tariffs based entirely on his own whims?” “Dismantling of the U.S./Canada integrated supply chains?” “The Big 3 abandoning entry-level autos?” “The both overt and implied threats to Canadian sovereignty?” “Trump’s endlessly petulant bullying?” “GM’s well-documented history of bailing on EVs?” “The destruction of trust in the U.S. as a reliable ally?” “The reality of a possible post-NATO world?” “The need to create leverage for future trade negotiations?” “The U.S. unilaterally violating free trade agreements?” “That patronizing 51st state rhetoric?” “Pete freaking Hoekstra?” Barra looks overwhelmed and uncomfortable. Panel 3: Barra shrugs and says, “Well, you know — other than that…”
There was an article in the Wall Street Journal this week quoting General Motors CEO, Mary Barra, at a GM all-hands meeting. She was opining about a recent trade agreement between Canada and China in which Canada will allow 49,000 electric vehicles (EVs) to be imported from China in 2026. This of course is alarming to GM (as well as Ford and Stellantis) because Canada has long been a market they have dominated and, by all indications, these EVs are inexpensive and well-made.

So I would've expected a quote along the lines of "It's a bad idea" or "China cheats" or "Boy howdy, this really sucks." What Barra did say was:

"I can't explain why the decision was made in Canada."

This struck me as disingenuous. Barra is a very smart person, and the reasons for why Canada did what they did are many and obvious. (In the cartoon, I listed the first 13 that came to me. There were more.)

Now to be fair, Barra went on to explain why she thinks Canada is making a mistake with their decision. And I'm mostly aligned with her concerns about future consequences and sense of foreboding for the Big 3. But let's not pretend to not know why the decision was made.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
