Auchter's Art: Other than that

There was an article in the Wall Street Journal this week quoting General Motors CEO, Mary Barra, at a GM all-hands meeting. She was opining about a recent trade agreement between Canada and China in which Canada will allow 49,000 electric vehicles (EVs) to be imported from China in 2026. This of course is alarming to GM (as well as Ford and Stellantis) because Canada has long been a market they have dominated and, by all indications, these EVs are inexpensive and well-made.

So I would've expected a quote along the lines of "It's a bad idea" or "China cheats" or "Boy howdy, this really sucks." What Barra did say was:

"I can't explain why the decision was made in Canada."

This struck me as disingenuous. Barra is a very smart person, and the reasons for why Canada did what they did are many and obvious. (In the cartoon, I listed the first 13 that came to me. There were more.)

Now to be fair, Barra went on to explain why she thinks Canada is making a mistake with their decision. And I'm mostly aligned with her concerns about future consequences and sense of foreboding for the Big 3. But let's not pretend to not know why the decision was made.

