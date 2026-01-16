© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: A warm greeting

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published January 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
A comic panel of three columns with the left being 2 people talking about Trump visiting Michigan and one asking what he have to say. The middle column shows the person showing his phone with a image of Trump with his middle finger out, then the right column shows the person who asked the question anything else and the person says no, that pretty much summed it up.
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

During the President's visit to Michigan this week, as reported by NBC News.

President Donald Trump flipped the middle finger Tuesday to a person who could be heard calling him a “pedophile protector" while he toured a Ford truck factory in Michigan. In video shared by TMZ, Trump points to a person who is not seen in the frame and mouths some words. He then flashes his middle finger in that person's direction.

And by "mouths some words," it has been confirmed that it was an imperative using a particular expletive. (Huh. Two weeks in a row now I've had allusions to f-bombs in my cartoon. That's a dubious first.)

Trump did then go on to speak words out loud at the Detroit Economic Club. But it was the usual salad of lies, hyperbole, and petty grievances. Words that, as always, were about him, not us. So we can safely conclude that he really only had one message specifically for a Michigander.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
