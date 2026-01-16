Auchter's Art: A warm greeting

During the President's visit to Michigan this week, as reported by NBC News.

President Donald Trump flipped the middle finger Tuesday to a person who could be heard calling him a “pedophile protector" while he toured a Ford truck factory in Michigan. In video shared by TMZ, Trump points to a person who is not seen in the frame and mouths some words. He then flashes his middle finger in that person's direction.

And by "mouths some words," it has been confirmed that it was an imperative using a particular expletive. (Huh. Two weeks in a row now I've had allusions to f-bombs in my cartoon. That's a dubious first.)

Trump did then go on to speak words out loud at the Detroit Economic Club. But it was the usual salad of lies, hyperbole, and petty grievances. Words that, as always, were about him, not us. So we can safely conclude that he really only had one message specifically for a Michigander.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.