Wyandotte school board member resigns after post comparing Muslims to dogs

A longtime member of the Wyandotte Public Schools Board of Education has resigned following a wave of public outrage over a social media comment towards Muslims.

The controversy began when a screenshot surfaced showing board member Cindy Kinney responding to a Facebook prompt that asked: “Dogs or Muslims you can only keep one.” Kinney replied: “Dogs.”

During a special board meeting held Tuesday, community members in the city 10 miles south of Detroit gathered to voice their pain and demand accountability.

One parent took to the podium to express her disgust.

"Coming from any individual, this sentiment would be disgusting," she said. "But from a school board member, this stance is all the more hurtful and disturbing."

Dawud Walid, executive director of the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, addressed the meeting with a direct message to the students.

"You are human beings with dignity, just like all other human beings that live on this earth and in the great state of Michigan," Walid said. "It is never acceptable for any of your elders to compare you to animals."

Walid further called for structural changes within the district, stating, "There needs to be district-wide sensitivity training in relationship to Muslims and Islam. It should start at the board level ... the superintendent going all the way down to staffers and teachers."

The six remaining members of the school board took swift action to distance the district from the post by Kinney, who was first elected to the board in 2014.

In a formal resolution passed during the hearing, the board officially condemned the post as "discriminatory and hurtful."

The resolution clarified that Kinney's actions were "not in any way authorized or endorsed by the full school board, and does not reflect its views or perspective."

In a written statement read at the hearing, Kinney wrote:

"I want to sincerely apologize for my recent Facebook post that has caused hurt and concern. I take responsibility for that impact. I want to be clear that I respect people of all faiths and backgrounds. It was never my intention to offend, marginalize, or diminish anyone in our community. I understand why many were upset, and I am truly sorry."

Though Kinney initially addressed the situation with a written apology, the pressure from the board and the public led to her formal resignation the following day.