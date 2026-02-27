Auchter's Art: Tariff Board

It will help if readers are familiar with slapstick movies from the early 1900s — Buster Keaton, Laurel & Hardy, Three Stooges, and the like. Specifically the classic bit with a guy carrying a long board on his shoulder and — as he navigates safely through a construction site — unknowingly and repeatedly clobbering people with the back end of the board.

That's kind of how I see Trump — he's carrying a board though our country looking out only for himself and either unaware of or uncaring about the collateral damage. It's funny in a movie. Not so much when it's happening in real life.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.