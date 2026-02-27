© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Tariff Board

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published February 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Panel 1: Donald Trump holds a giant wooden plank labeled “TARIFFS” and says, “I’m gonna use these boards to build you up! All the winning — like nobody has ever seen!” A worker wearing a hard hat and vest labeled “U.S. Manufacturing” smiles and says, “That’s great! I—” Panel 2: Trump swings the board and hits the worker hard. Sound effect: THUNK! Trump says, “First, I’ll swing them to 150%.” Panel 3: The worker, dazed, is hit again as Trump says, “I guess I’ll swing them back to, um, 30%.” Sound effect: SMACK! Panel 4: Trump adds, “Now add aluminum, steel, and copper.” The board hits again with a CLUNK! Panel 5: Trump yells, “Give me Greenland or else!” The board slams into the worker’s face again with a KA-POW! Panel 6: Trump, holding the bloodied plank, says, “Lookit this guy— so much winning he gotta take a rest!” The battered worker lies motionless off-screen.
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

It will help if readers are familiar with slapstick movies from the early 1900s — Buster Keaton, Laurel & Hardy, Three Stooges, and the like. Specifically the classic bit with a guy carrying a long board on his shoulder and — as he navigates safely through a construction site — unknowingly and repeatedly clobbering people with the back end of the board.

That's kind of how I see Trump — he's carrying a board though our country looking out only for himself and either unaware of or uncaring about the collateral damage. It's funny in a movie. Not so much when it's happening in real life.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
