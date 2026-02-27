© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SE Michigan water authority approves higher rates, says water system at "inflection point"

Michigan Public | By Sarah Cwiek
Published February 27, 2026 at 12:16 AM EST
Michigan legislative leaders say they expect lots of attention this year to water affordability and quality issues, starting with a bill that would declare water to be a human right.
wavebreak3 - stock.adobe.com
/
159050704
Michigan legislative leaders say they expect lots of attention this year to water affordability and quality issues, starting with a bill that would declare water to be a human right.

Great Lakes Water Authority customers — about 4 million people in Southeast Michigan — will notice somewhat higher water bills in the next few months, after its board voted to pass rate increases for the coming fiscal year.

The water authority provides wholesale water and sewer services to most Southeast Michigan communities. On Wednesday, its board approved an average 5.8% increase for water services, while raising sewer rates by just over 4% on average. That’s similar to increases approved last year, which is also when a decade-long 4% cap on rate hikes was lifted.

The vote came despite significant public opposition, with critics pointing out that many households — particularly the lowest-income ones — will struggle to afford growing water bills. But the water authority said it’s faced with a tricky balancing act: maintaining affordability while also dealing with aging infrastructure, rising costs, and other financial constraints.

“Budget and charge increases are never implemented lightly,” GLWA CEO Suzanne Coffey said in a statement. “However, our regional system is at an inflection point. Aging infrastructure is deteriorating faster than it can be replaced under the current funding model, while climate impacts and operational demands continue to rise."

“Our responsibility is striking the right balance; protecting affordability for the communities we serve while making the investments necessary to ensure long-term reliability, public health and system resilience.”

According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, 220 miles of pipe, or about a quarter of the regional water system, requires replacement or decommissioning, at a cost of around $1.2 billion. In the meantime, utility officials say that inflation is driving up operational costs, and lower interest rates mean that investment income has declined.

The rates the board ultimately approved were slightly lower than what had initially been proposed. Still, advocates and some local elected officials have pointed out that many households will find continual utility rate hikes increasingly hard to absorb.
Tags
Politics & Government glwawater ratesutilities
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Public in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
See stories by Sarah Cwiek
Related Content