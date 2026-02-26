Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (February 27-March 1)

The snow is back, but that doesn't mean you can't still find some fun things to do this weekend! If you need a fun, new activity to get you outside, or if you just want something to do this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered! We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.

Across Michigan

20th Annual Winter Beer Festival

2/28 | 1 p.m.

LMCU Ballpark - 4500 W River Drive NE, Comstock Park, MI

$85

Indiana Jones & The Raiders of the Lost Ark Live

2/28 | 7:30 p.m.

FIM Whiting Auditorium - 1241 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI

Prices Vary

Traverse City Restaurant Week

2/22-2/28 | All Day

Downtown - Traverse City

Free

Upper Michigan Ice Racing Night Race

2/28 | 6 p.m.

Forsyth Township Ball Park - 150 W Johnson Lake Road, Gwinn, MI

Prices Vary

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer

2/27 | 6:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

$31

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

2/27 | 7 p.m.

The Blind Pig - 208 S 1st St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

$25

2026 Ice Carving Festival

2/28 | All Day

County Farm Park - 2230 Platt Road, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Chelsea Chamber Chili Cook-Off

2/28 | 3 p.m.

The Collins Off Main - 120 W Middle Streat, Chelsea, MI

$20

Metro Detroit

73rd Annual Detroit Autorama

2/27-3/1 | Times Vary

Huntington Place - 1 Washington Boulevard Detroit, MI

$30

DaVinci The Exhibition

2/28-3/1 | All Day

The Gallery by General Motors - 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Groundhog Day the Musical

2/27-3/1 | 7:30 p.m.

Boardwalk Theatre - 109 Third Street, St. Clair, MI

$38

Detroit Opera: The Handmaid’s Tale

3/1 | 2:30 p.m.

Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Griffins vs Iowa Wild

2/27-2/28 | 7 p.m.

Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Great Lakes Snow Snake Competition

2/28 | 11 a.m.

Sixth Street Park - 647 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

River City Beer Tour

2/28 | 12 p.m.

Downtown - Grand Rapids

$70

West Michigan Home & Garden Show

2/28-3/1 | Times Vary

DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$12

Kalamazoo

Rent: In Concert Tour

2/28 | 7:30 p.m.

Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Good Witch Bad Witch - The Broadway Witches

2/27 | 7:30 p.m.

Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

WMU Broncos vs North Dakota

2/27-2/28 | Times Vary

Lawson Ice Arena - 1590 Lawson Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

IceBURG Festival

2/28 | 12 p.m.

Downtown - Vicksburg, MI

Free

Lansing

Quiet Adventures Symposium

2/28 | All Day

Farm Burau Pavilion - 4301 Farm Lane, East Lansing, MI

$15

Jesus Christ Superstar

2/26-3/1 | Times Vary

Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI

$25

Michigan Nordic Fire Festival

2/27-3/1 | Times Vary

Eaton Country Fairgrounds - 1025 S Cochran Road, Charlotte, MI

Prices Vary