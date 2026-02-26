Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (February 27-March 1)
The snow is back, but that doesn't mean you can't still find some fun things to do this weekend! If you need a fun, new activity to get you outside, or if you just want something to do this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered! We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
20th Annual Winter Beer Festival
2/28 | 1 p.m.
LMCU Ballpark - 4500 W River Drive NE, Comstock Park, MI
$85
Indiana Jones & The Raiders of the Lost Ark Live
2/28 | 7:30 p.m.
FIM Whiting Auditorium - 1241 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI
Prices Vary
Traverse City Restaurant Week
2/22-2/28 | All Day
Downtown - Traverse City
Free
Upper Michigan Ice Racing Night Race
2/28 | 6 p.m.
Forsyth Township Ball Park - 150 W Johnson Lake Road, Gwinn, MI
Prices Vary
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
2/27 | 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$31
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
2/27 | 7 p.m.
The Blind Pig - 208 S 1st St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
$25
2026 Ice Carving Festival
2/28 | All Day
County Farm Park - 2230 Platt Road, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Chelsea Chamber Chili Cook-Off
2/28 | 3 p.m.
The Collins Off Main - 120 W Middle Streat, Chelsea, MI
$20
Metro Detroit
73rd Annual Detroit Autorama
2/27-3/1 | Times Vary
Huntington Place - 1 Washington Boulevard Detroit, MI
$30
DaVinci The Exhibition
2/28-3/1 | All Day
The Gallery by General Motors - 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Groundhog Day the Musical
2/27-3/1 | 7:30 p.m.
Boardwalk Theatre - 109 Third Street, St. Clair, MI
$38
Detroit Opera: The Handmaid’s Tale
3/1 | 2:30 p.m.
Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Griffins vs Iowa Wild
2/27-2/28 | 7 p.m.
Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Great Lakes Snow Snake Competition
2/28 | 11 a.m.
Sixth Street Park - 647 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
River City Beer Tour
2/28 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Grand Rapids
$70
West Michigan Home & Garden Show
2/28-3/1 | Times Vary
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$12
Kalamazoo
Rent: In Concert Tour
2/28 | 7:30 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Good Witch Bad Witch - The Broadway Witches
2/27 | 7:30 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
WMU Broncos vs North Dakota
2/27-2/28 | Times Vary
Lawson Ice Arena - 1590 Lawson Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
IceBURG Festival
2/28 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Vicksburg, MI
Free
Lansing
Quiet Adventures Symposium
2/28 | All Day
Farm Burau Pavilion - 4301 Farm Lane, East Lansing, MI
$15
Jesus Christ Superstar
2/26-3/1 | Times Vary
Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$25
Michigan Nordic Fire Festival
2/27-3/1 | Times Vary
Eaton Country Fairgrounds - 1025 S Cochran Road, Charlotte, MI
Prices Vary
MSU Spartans vs Ohio State Buckeyes
2/27-2/28 | Times Vary
Munn Ice Arena - 509 Birch Road, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary