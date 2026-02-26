© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (February 27-March 1)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published February 26, 2026 at 10:43 AM EST

The snow is back, but that doesn't mean you can't still find some fun things to do this weekend! If you need a fun, new activity to get you outside, or if you just want something to do this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered! We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

20th Annual Winter Beer Festival
2/28 | 1 p.m.
LMCU Ballpark - 4500 W River Drive NE, Comstock Park, MI
$85

Indiana Jones & The Raiders of the Lost Ark Live
2/28 | 7:30 p.m.
FIM Whiting Auditorium - 1241 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI
Prices Vary

Traverse City Restaurant Week
2/22-2/28 | All Day
Downtown - Traverse City
Free

Upper Michigan Ice Racing Night Race
2/28 | 6 p.m.
Forsyth Township Ball Park - 150 W Johnson Lake Road, Gwinn, MI
Prices Vary

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
2/27 | 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$31

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
2/27 | 7 p.m.
The Blind Pig - 208 S 1st St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
$25

2026 Ice Carving Festival
2/28 | All Day
County Farm Park - 2230 Platt Road, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Chelsea Chamber Chili Cook-Off
2/28 | 3 p.m.
The Collins Off Main - 120 W Middle Streat, Chelsea, MI
$20

Metro Detroit

73rd Annual Detroit Autorama
2/27-3/1 | Times Vary
Huntington Place - 1 Washington Boulevard Detroit, MI
$30

DaVinci The Exhibition
2/28-3/1 | All Day
The Gallery by General Motors - 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Groundhog Day the Musical
2/27-3/1 | 7:30 p.m.
Boardwalk Theatre - 109 Third Street, St. Clair, MI
$38

Detroit Opera: The Handmaid’s Tale
3/1 | 2:30 p.m.
Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Griffins vs Iowa Wild
2/27-2/28 | 7 p.m.
Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Great Lakes Snow Snake Competition
2/28 | 11 a.m.
Sixth Street Park - 647 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

River City Beer Tour
2/28 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Grand Rapids
$70

West Michigan Home & Garden Show
2/28-3/1 | Times Vary
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$12

Kalamazoo

Rent: In Concert Tour
2/28 | 7:30 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Good Witch Bad Witch - The Broadway Witches
2/27 | 7:30 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

WMU Broncos vs North Dakota
2/27-2/28 | Times Vary
Lawson Ice Arena - 1590 Lawson Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

IceBURG Festival
2/28 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Vicksburg, MI
Free

Lansing

Quiet Adventures Symposium
2/28 | All Day
Farm Burau Pavilion - 4301 Farm Lane, East Lansing, MI
$15

Jesus Christ Superstar
2/26-3/1 | Times Vary
Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$25

Michigan Nordic Fire Festival
2/27-3/1 | Times Vary
Eaton Country Fairgrounds - 1025 S Cochran Road, Charlotte, MI
Prices Vary

MSU Spartans vs Ohio State Buckeyes
2/27-2/28 | Times Vary
Munn Ice Arena - 509 Birch Road, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsAnn ArborDetroitKalamazooTikTokInstagram
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
Related Content
  • Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - 2026 Politics and Election Preview (Mar 4, 2026)
    John Cowley & Sons Irish Pub - Farmington
    Wednesday, March 4, 2026 – 7:00 p.m.
    In person and online

    Register here.

    This November is shaping up to be one of Michigan’s most consequential elections in decades. Join Michigan Public's Political Director Zoe Clark, Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta and their panelists for our FIRST Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics of the year.

    Political pundits John Sellek, Chief Strategist and CEO at Harbor Strategic Public Affairs, and Adrian Hemond, CEO of Grassroots Midwest, will join Zoe and Rick for the fast-paced discussion digging into what’s at stake in Michigan politics in 2026: an open governor’s race, an open U.S. Senate seat, and the entire state House and state Senate are up for election. Plus, voters will decide whether they want to completely rewrite the state constitution. (Plus, much more!).

    Attend in person or watch online. Admission is free but in-person space is limited so advance registration is needed. Maximum 2 registrations per person (1 + Guest) for in-person attendance.

    Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.
  • The Moth: Fumbles and Fouls (3/5/26 - Detroit)
    The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

    FUMBLES AND FOULS: Prepare a five minute story about the moment you dropped the ball. Oops, I did it again or did I do thaaaat? Tryouts, rehearsals, interviews, or dates. The highest of stakes or the lowest of lows. The failures you've learned from or the wrongs you won't admit. The times you let your team down or compared yourself to the GOAT on the court. Shoot your shot!