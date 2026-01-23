Auchter's Art: International Crisis

Michigan's Upper Peninsula has a lot similarities to Greenland:

It's way up north, not easily accessible, and often described as "arctic."

It's not very populated. (The UP has nearly 30% of Michigan's landmass but only 3% of its population.)

Air force facilities that guarded our northern flank during the cold war (K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base, Kincheloe Air Force Base, and Calumet Air Force Station) have now been decommissioned.

It has a longstanding Nordic cultural heritage (Finnish mostly, not Danish in their case).

And generally they don't like it when people who don't live there try to tell them what to do.

Respect Yoopers. Respect Greenlanders.

