© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: International Crisis

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published January 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
A four-panel political cartoon titled “How to Avoid Repeating the Recent International Crisis.” Panel 1: Air Force One lands in a snowy area. A staffer says, “Look sir — a frozen wasteland.” Donald Trump replies, “Oooo! Mine! All mine!” The caption reads: “Step 1: Fly Trump to the U.P. and tell him it’s Greenland.” Panel 2: Two locals in plaid offer Trump a pasty, saying, “Yah, hey dare. You guys wanna pasty, eh?” A staffer says, “They are awarding you a peace prize, sir.” The caption reads: “Step 2: Have him meet the ‘natives.’” Panel 3: A car drives by a mine. The staffer says, “See? We’re already exploiting the land.” Trump replies, “And the workers — can we exploit them, too?” The staffer says, “As you wish, sir.” Caption: “Step 3: Drive him by an iron ore mine.” Panel 4: The same plane scene repeats from panel 1. The staffer says, “Look sir — a frozen wasteland.” Trump says, “Oooo! Mine! All mine!” Caption: “Step 4: Repeat, but this time call it Iceland. (He doesn’t seem to be clear on the difference.)”
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

Michigan's Upper Peninsula has a lot similarities to Greenland:

It's way up north, not easily accessible, and often described as "arctic."

It's not very populated. (The UP has nearly 30% of Michigan's landmass but only 3% of its population.)

Air force facilities that guarded our northern flank during the cold war (K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base, Kincheloe Air Force Base, and Calumet Air Force Station) have now been decommissioned.

It has a longstanding Nordic cultural heritage (Finnish mostly, not Danish in their case).

And generally they don't like it when people who don't live there try to tell them what to do.

Respect Yoopers. Respect Greenlanders.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's ArtAuchter's ArtPresident Trump Upper Peninsula
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content