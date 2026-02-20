© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: Who are you anymore?

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published February 20, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
A four panel cartoon with the first panel 1: A Republican elephant figure wearing a “GOP” badge says enthusiastically, “Good news! As part of $38.3 billion in new federal spending, your government is going to develop a detention center in Romulus, Michigan!” A shocked citizen raises their hands and says, “Wait, wait, wait, wait!” Panel 2: The citizen angrily responds, “You’ve been telling me for years there’s no money for healthcare, education, transportation, energy infrastructure, food — but now there’s plenty for a concentration camp?!” The GOP elephant looks defensive. Panel 3: The elephant replies, “Look, you gotta understand — government spending is good! It creates jobs! It stimulates the economy! Deficit spending helps pick winners in the marketplace of… of the…” trailing off awkwardly. Panel 4: The citizen yells, “Who are you anymore?!” The elephant, looking lost, replies softly, “I… I don’t know…”
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

It's natural for political parties to evolve. Over the course of time, they adjust to meet the realities of their current era. A century ago, the Democratic Party was primarily a combination of Jim Crow southerners and working-class northerners. Sixty years later it started shifting more toward the party of minorities and women. And today, it's the neurotic, often self-defeating mishmash that we all know.

Of course, the Republican Party evolved over time, too. But these past couple of decades, it's been not so much a shift as an astonishing, mind-bending leap. I think Ronald Reagan, and especially Gerald Ford, would find the current GOP absolutely unrecognizable.

Case in point, the willy-nilly, money-is-no-object acquiring and transforming of warehouses into detention centers for (let me check my notes) anybody potentially opposed to them! Their plan is to spend $38.3 billion. Give or take. (The modern GOP doesn't seem to be all that concerned about budgeting.)

As part of this, there is a proposed detention center in southeast Michigan that is being marketed as a job creator and an economy stimulator. Where have all the fiscal conservatives gone? Where have all the strict constitutionalists gone? Where have all the rational adults gone?
Tags
Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchtericeImmigration detention
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content
  • A four-panel political cartoon titled “How to Avoid Repeating the Recent International Crisis.” Panel 1: Air Force One lands in a snowy area. A staffer says, “Look sir — a frozen wasteland.” Donald Trump replies, “Oooo! Mine! All mine!” The caption reads: “Step 1: Fly Trump to the U.P. and tell him it’s Greenland.” Panel 2: Two locals in plaid offer Trump a pasty, saying, “Yah, hey dare. You guys wanna pasty, eh?” A staffer says, “They are awarding you a peace prize, sir.” The caption reads: “Step 2: Have him meet the ‘natives.’” Panel 3: A car drives by a mine. The staffer says, “See? We’re already exploiting the land.” Trump replies, “And the workers — can we exploit them, too?” The staffer says, “As you wish, sir.” Caption: “Step 3: Drive him by an iron ore mine.” Panel 4: The same plane scene repeats from panel 1. The staffer says, “Look sir — a frozen wasteland.” Trump says, “Oooo! Mine! All mine!” Caption: “Step 4: Repeat, but this time call it Iceland. (He doesn’t seem to be clear on the difference.)”
    Opinion
    Auchter's Art: International Crisis
    John Auchter
    Michigan's Upper Peninsula has a lot similarities to Greenland: It's way up north, not easily accessible, and often described as "arctic."
  • A comic panel of three columns with the left being 2 people talking about Trump visiting Michigan and one asking what he have to say. The middle column shows the person showing his phone with a image of Trump with his middle finger out, then the right column shows the person who asked the question anything else and the person says no, that pretty much summed it up.
    Opinion
    Auchter's Art: A warm greeting
    John Auchter
    President Donald Trump flipped the middle finger Tuesday to a person who could be heard calling him a “pedophile protector" while he toured a Ford truck factory in Michigan. In video shared by TMZ, Trump points to a person who is not seen in the frame and mouths some words. He then flashes his middle finger in that person's direction.
  • A comic panel of the Detroit mayor on the left talking about Detroit having the lowest amount of crime in a historic time with the top saying "Reducing violence". In the right panel shows a ICE agent telling a person to get out of his car with the words "Producing Violence".
    Opinion
    Auchter's Art: Reducing violence producing violence
    John Auchter
    But I'm stuck on sadness and bitterness for now and expect to remain there for a while. Sadness because of the loss of life. Not just Ms. Good but for all the human beings that have suffered (and will suffer) because our wannabe dictator needs to keep his base frothing with fear and anger.