“No One Believed Us”: Former residents of Dearborn Heights facility plan lawsuit alleging decades of abuse

A mental health and social services facility in Dearborn Heights is facing a planned lawsuit as dozens of former residents come forward with allegations of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse spanning several decades.

The facility, Vista Maria, said it has shut down its residential treatment unit, but people involved with the expected lawsuit said they take issue with the organization continuing to operate other services.

Girls and women who plan to be part of the lawsuit said it represents the first time their voices are being heard after years of being ignored by staff.

"No one believed me, no one believed anyone," said 17-year-old Sophia Knoblauch, who said she resided at the facility between 2020 and 2024. "And now it's like, I feel like we're finally getting our chance to speak up and tell everyone what's been happening."

The planned legal action is led by attorney Michael Jaafar, who said the suit will seek accountability and transparency for what he described as a "meat grinder" of a system.

Jaafar said nearly 50 different women, ranging from teenagers to those in their mid-30s, have shared nearly identical stories of their experiences at the facility.

At a news conference this week, former residents described an environment where violence was normalized and basic human rights were stripped away.

Janene Tague, a then-15-year-old resident from 2007 to 2008, alleged that staff members would pit girls against one another for entertainment.

Tague recalled an incident where she said staff pulled a fire alarm to gather residents in the cafeteria, encouraging girls who had fought the night before to fight again so they could watch.

Zena Issa / Michigan Public Former Vista Maria residents Linda Malone (left) and Janene Tague (right) listen as their peers recount the abuse they endured at the facility's now-shuttered residential treatment unit.

"Staff jumped into the fight and called it restraining. Girls were seriously injured during that incident," Tague said. "Leadership failed us."

Sarina Jensen, who said she was also a former resident, described being beaten by five other girls and alleged staff members watched.

"I was severely beaten and left with two black eyes, to the point where I could barely open them," Jensen said. "Staff members were present and witnessed the attack, but did not immediately intervene until I was screaming and crying really loud."

Others reported being denied access to bathrooms.

"It was points where we pissed our pants because they wouldn't let us out for days," said Linda Malone.

In a statement, Vista Maria, a nonprofit that traces its history back more than a century, said it has not yet seen any specific allegations from the lawsuit and was focused on its current clients.

“We are aware a media availability was held mentioning a possible dispute involving Vista Maria. At this time, we cannot comment further as we have no specifics. Our focus remains on fulfilling our mission and supporting the youth and families we serve. We will share additional updates as appropriate," the statement read.

For those expecting to be plaintiffs in the lawsuit, the goal extends beyond personal justice. "If we don't speak, the cycle continues and children will keep paying the price," said Tague. "We believe you. I believe you."