Alvin (AJ) Jones

Alvin (AJ) JonesNewsroom Intern
A.J. Jones is a newsroom intern and graduate of the University of Michigan-Dearborn. Sources say he owns a dog named Taffy.
Early voting for Michigan’s February 27 presidential primary will run from February 17-25.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a warning about romance scams around Valentine's Day.
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, or DIFS, said in a statement that it recovered over $19.5 million for Michigan consumers.
Detroit at-large city Councilwoman Mary Waters has announced a bid for the Democratic primary in Michigan’s 13th U.S. House District.
Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow has introduced a federal bill intended to help teachers pay off their student loan debt faster.
The University of Michigan’s Athletics Department announced that alcohol will be sold at the Crisler Center and Yost Ice Arena starting Friday.
The Michigan Department of Transportation has launched a survey to gauge public sentiment on a road service charge.
The Detroit Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in for a spot in the Super Bowl. Problem-gambling experts are urging caution for those planning to gamble.
A bill passed in the Michigan Senate would make completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, a requirement for a high school diploma.