New proposals from the DNR would lengthen elk hunting time

A series of proposals by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources would give Michigan hunters more time to harvest elk in 2026 and 2027.

Scott Eggeman, field operations manager for the Wildlife Division of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said the purpose of the proposals is to provide hunters more flexibility and control over their hunting.

Eggeman said that elk hunting is a big deal in Michigan. “It’s kind of like winning the lottery,” he said. “It’s viewed as a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Only 260 elk hunting licenses for Michigan residents are available from a pool of around 40,000 to 50,000 applicants, according to Eggeman. Hunters are drawn randomly, but they can increase their odds by continuing to apply each year.

"Many hunters have applied for the chance to be chosen for years," Eggeman continued. “So when they get it, it’s a very special moment for them.”

Eggeman said elk is special in Michigan. They’re only found in the northern part of the state and are far less common than white-tailed deer.

“It’s hard to even spot elk, let alone get the chance to hunt one,” he said. Eggeman added that the longer hunting period could increase the hunting success rate.

But he said the new proposal would not affect the elk population because it would not change the amount of elk that can be harvested.

“Based on our population abundance surveys, the hunted elk will be replaced through reproduction,” he added.

The previous structure for elk hunting consisted of 12 days across August and September and nine in December. With the new regulations, the hunting period would extend to 30 days in September and October and 15 days in December.

Eggeman said in previous years the hunting period would fall during the holiday season, making it harder for hunters to hunt because of family plans and busier schedules. The DNR has proposed the hunt take place at the beginning of December instead.

Eggeman said the public feedback the plan has received so far has been positive.