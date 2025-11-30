After three months, nurses still striking Henry Ford Genesys Hospital

Monday marks three months since the start of the strike by hundreds of nurses at Henry Ford Health's Genesys Hospital near Flint.

More than 700 nurses and other union members hit the picket line on Labor Day. The hospital has remained open using contract nurses.

A key sticking point in the contract talks remains nurse to patient ratios. After meeting dozens of times at the bargaining table, Henry Ford announced the two sides had reached an impasse. The system said it would unilaterally enact the contract offer it had on the table.

The Teamsters union responded by filing unfair labor practice charges against the hospital.

“This employer has done absolutely everything to avoid reaching a contract and it can not continue,” said Dan Glass, Teamsters Local 332 president.

Henry Ford says dozens of union members have crossed the picket line.

“We remain as committed as ever to negotiating in good faith and reaching an agreement that supports and recognizes our nurses' unique, professional expertise and provides the safe, high-quality comprehensive health care the people of Genesee County deserve,” said a Henry Ford Genesys Hospital spokesperson.

Union and hospital negotiators are scheduled to return to the bargaining table December 9.