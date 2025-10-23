Union, hospital clash as strike drags on at Henry Ford Genesys

The rhetoric is getting more heated in a labor dispute at a mid-Michigan hospital.

Hundreds of nurses have been walking picket lines at Henry Ford Genesys near Flint since Labor Day.

Thursday, national Teamsters union President Sean O’Brien rallied nurses and slammed the health system.

“I want to thank you, all the sisters and brothers, that have the courage and conviction to stand up to this white collar crime syndicate known as Henry Ford Health,” said O’Brien, a remark that drew cheers from hundreds of nurses.

A Henry Ford spokesperson accused O’Brien of prioritizing the union agenda over the healthcare needs of the local community.

“Today the Teamsters General President didn’t once mention patients or their safety. He called the people who continue to care for our community 'cowards' and 'scabs' and hollered about money and growing his ranks," the hospital said. "We want to keep this hospital open and continue caring for 200 of our family, friends and neighbors a day. And, no, we will not compromise on that commitment.”

The health system and unionized nurses remain far apart on issues, including nurse-to-patient ratios.

The nurses union says the hospital is compromising patient safety. The hospital says its system follows industry standards and allows it to adapt to changing patient needs.

Earlier this week, the health system sent out a press release suggesting the union’s demands put the hospital “in danger of closing.”

Meanwhile, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien told the striking nurses that Henry Ford Genesys may just be the beginning.

“I’ve got a message for Ford. I’ve got a message for every hospital in this country, because you know after we win here we’re going to organize every single non-union nurses in the country,” O’Brien told the crowd to more cheers.