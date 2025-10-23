Michigan suspends SNAP food benefits due to federal shutdown

Michigan is suspending food assistance payments for the month of November and continuing the suspension until further notice.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds the program, directed the state health department to withhold payments and ongoing benefits due to the federal government shutdown.

Nationally, 42 million low-income people across the U.S. receive SNAP benefits to help them buy groceries. The state says in Michigan, SNAP helps about 1.4 million people - or 13% of Michigan households.

Elizabeth Hertel, the director of Michigan’s health department, said the impacts of the federal decision would be felt around the state.

“SNAP is more than a food assistance program; it’s a lifeline for many Michigan families,” Hertel said. “We are strongly disappointed by the USDA’s decision to delay this assistance, and in Michigan, we will do what we can to help blunt this impact.”