Michigan suspends SNAP food benefits due to federal shutdown

Michigan Public | By Sneha Dhandapani
Published October 23, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT
Father and child selecting food at a grocery store

Michigan is suspending food assistance payments for the month of November and continuing the suspension until further notice.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds the program, directed the state health department to withhold payments and ongoing benefits due to the federal government shutdown.

Nationally, 42 million low-income people across the U.S. receive SNAP benefits to help them buy groceries. The state says in Michigan, SNAP helps about 1.4 million people - or 13% of Michigan households.

Elizabeth Hertel, the director of Michigan’s health department, said the impacts of the federal decision would be felt around the state.

“SNAP is more than a food assistance program; it’s a lifeline for many Michigan families,” Hertel said. “We are strongly disappointed by the USDA’s decision to delay this assistance, and in Michigan, we will do what we can to help blunt this impact.”

SNAP beneficiaries are encouraged to reach out to their local health department with questions, or to find updates with MI Bridges. For additional assistance, Michigan’s health department encourages beneficiaries to reach out to the Food Bank Council of Michigan or dial 2-1-1 for free referrals to local food programs and resources.
Tags
Health michigan budgetfood assistancesnapsnappoverty
Sneha Dhandapani
Sneha Dhandapani is an intern with the newsroom. She is a senior at the University of Michigan.
See stories by Sneha Dhandapani
