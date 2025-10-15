© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
The federal government has been shut down since Oct. 1, following a failure to resolve a budget deadlock. First, Executive Director of the Kent County based Community Food Club A.J. Fossel explained how some Michiganders are expecting cuts to their food benefits because of resulting funding lapses. Then, Pediatrician, Author and Public Speaker Tasha Faruqui spoke with us about her new book, "Keep Your Head Up," which details her family's experience with her daughter's terminal genetic condition.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • A.J. Fossel, executive director of the Community Food Club
  • Tasha Faruqui, pediatrician, author and public speaker
