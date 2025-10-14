© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published October 14, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT
On this installment of Stateside: Michigan’s new chief climate officer talked about what’s realistic for the state to achieve by 2050.

Then, a short feature from Interlochen Public Radio's Transom workshop. Elize Manoukian took us to a farm in Antrim County to explore an ancient relationship is still alive and well: the relationship between a man, his dog and his sheep.

Next, organizers of the University of Michigan’s campus-wide festival of the arts talked about slowing down and being with community. The series of 55 arts events runs through Oct. 26., with programs spanning Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Dearborn, Detroit, and Flint.

Then, Detroit-based producer Zak Rosen hosts The Best Advice Show. Today, he brought us advice from a listener with notes on loving yourself, avoiding conflict, and making your bed.

And, poet Thomas Lynch discussed his first novel, No Prisoners. Lynch lived in Southeast Michigan for decades, writing verse and doing his part in the family business, Lynch and Sons Funeral Directors. The main character of his novel is also in the mortuary business, and reflects on mortality, faith, and life up north.

Finally, a metro Detroit resident shared childhood memories of going to Towne Club "pop shops" with her grandparents on this week’s episode of On Hand.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Alessandra Carreon, chief climate officer at Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy
  • Mark Clague, executive director of the University of Michigan Arts initiative
  • Chrisstina Hamilton, director of the University of Michigan's Penny Stamps Distinguished Speaker series
  • Zak Rosen, podcast host and producer
  • Thomas Lynch, poet and author
  • Bobbie Bain, lifelong metro Detroiter
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
