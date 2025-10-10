© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
On Hand

Off Hand: One Michigander's love of "pop" culture

By April Van Buren
Published October 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Metro Detroiter Bobbie Bain grew up going to the Towne Club "pop shops" with her grandparents, and today likes to use those same flavors from childhood in her non-alcoholic "poptails."
Jodi Westrick
/
Michigan Public
Metro Detroiter Bobbie Bain grew up going to the Towne Club "pop shops" with her grandparents, and today likes to use those same flavors from childhood in her non-alcoholic "poptails."

For a lot of us, Michigan’s iconic pop brands are tied into special memories from childhood. Maybe your mom would always give you Vernor’s when you had a tummyache. Or you can still remember the Faygo ads that played during your Saturday morning cartoons. Or you have fond memories of the Towne Club pop shop. We talked to lifelong metro Detroiter Bobbie Bain about the role that pop played in her childhood—and why she still loves those nostalgic flavors today. 

On Hand popTowne ClubFaygo
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for <i>Stateside</i>. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
