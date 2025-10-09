Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025

On this edition of Stateside: Beth LeBlanc of the Detroit News joined us to discuss her recent reporting about the strange attendance record of State Representative Karen Whitsett. Whitsett has missed more than three-quarters of session days in the Legislature - including the recent vote on the state budget.

Then, we heard from the organizers of Detroit Storyfest about what you can expect from tonight’s show. This one-night-only storytelling event highlights the tales of journalists in the state, and storytellers from the region.

And, we heard a short feature from Interlochen Public Radio and Transom about a Traverse City artist turning his dyslexia into a creative superpower.

Finally, we reminisced with the retired head coach of Cadillac High School, whose decision to play KISS during a tough season led to the band performing at the school later that year. The town is commemorating the 50 year anniversary of that performance.

