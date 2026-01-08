Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026

Today on Stateside, details about an investigative report from Bridge Michigan on the safety of Michigan's nursing homes. We learned why almost every nursing home in the state was cited for failing to protect the health and safety of residents over a four-year period.

Then, with a nod to Muslim Heritage Month, an MSU professor discusses the way mental health care is experienced in North America's Muslim communities. Plus, why a Northern Michigan wood manufacturing company is hiring people who have just finished rehab programs.

Wrapping the show, the Detroit Free Press arts and culture reporter gave his insights on the impact of Yuval Sharon as the artistic director ends his tenure with Detroit Opera.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

