Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026

Today on Stateside, Michigan Public reporters covered what Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address.

Then, two Rhodes Scholars heading to Oxford this fall are Michiganders. We spoke to one of them about her goals.

Plus, two Detroit high schoolers shared their experiences getting accommodations for Ramadan, and a Michigan judge remembered the legacy of the first African-American woman elected to a circuit court in Michigan.

Michigan Public reached out to Detroit Public Schools regarding students observing Ramadan. A spokesperson from the district provided the following statement:

"In observance of Ramadan, we honor and support our students who are fasting. Students observing Ramadan and who did not participate in the normal serving of breakfast and lunch during the school day, may pick up a to-go breakfast & lunch from the cafeteria between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Thursday, February 26 through Tuesday, March 17 to enjoy later at home when they break their fast.



Students must attend school on the day they pick up their breakfast & lunch.

One breakfast & One lunch per student

Meals must be taken to go and may not be eaten at school.

We wish our students and families a peaceful and meaningful Ramadan."

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: