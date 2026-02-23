© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Feb. 23, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 23, 2026 at 7:10 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

Today on Stateside, we spoke with a D.C. beat reporter about criticisms of Michigan 1st District Congressman Jack Bergman. Some of his fellow Upper Peninsula Republicans in the state Legislature say they won't vote for him this fall.

Then, as our coverage of Black History Month continues, we spend time with the president of a historic, Black-owned funeral home, and his funeral director, talking about traditions and care for grieving families.

Then, an episode of On Hand answers a listener's question about Jackson, Michigan: is it really the birthplace of the Republican Party?

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Melissa Nann Burke, D.C. beat reporter for The Detroit News
  • DeMyia Williams, funeral director at New McFall Brothers Funeral Home
  • Michael Kemp, president of New McFall Brothers Funeral Home

Here's more information about today's episode of On Hand.

Tags
Stateside On Air michigan congressmanmichigan politicsJack Bergmanblack owned businessesDetroitfuneral homesMichigan GOPMichigan Republican PartyRepublican Party
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes