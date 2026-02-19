© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026

Published February 19, 2026 at 11:23 AM EST
Today on Stateside, lobbyists in Lansing spent a record amount on meals for lawmakers last year. We talked to a Capitol reporter for Bridge Michigan about the expenditures.

Then, Michigan State University currently has an exhibit up from Detroit photographer Elonte Davis's work, featuring portraits of MSU students from Detroit. Davis talked with us about the exhibit, Homeroom.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Simon Schuster, Capitol reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Elonte Davis, Detroit-based photographer

