Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Feb. 13, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 16, 2026 at 8:29 AM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First, we took a look at the Detroit Tigers 2026 season and the triumphant return of pitcher Justin Verlander.

Then, Stateside production assistant Elinor Epperson heard from fired pro-Palestine protesters who raised concerns about free speech culture on the University of Michigan's campus, and Students for Justice in Palestine Organizer Amatullah Hakim joined Stateside to tell us more.

Plus, Michigan novelist Lillian Li sat down to discuss her sophomore novel about young adulthood, online culture and growing up Asian American.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Christian Romo, sports trending reporter for the Detroit Free Press
  • Elinor Epperson, Stateside production assistant
  • Amatullah Hakim, organizer with Students for Justice in Palestine and junior at the University of Michigan
  • Lillian Li, Michigan author
