Stateside: Friday, Feb. 13, 2026

First, we took a look at the Detroit Tigers 2026 season and the triumphant return of pitcher Justin Verlander.

Then, Stateside production assistant Elinor Epperson heard from fired pro-Palestine protesters who raised concerns about free speech culture on the University of Michigan's campus, and Students for Justice in Palestine Organizer Amatullah Hakim joined Stateside to tell us more.

Plus, Michigan novelist Lillian Li sat down to discuss her sophomore novel about young adulthood, online culture and growing up Asian American.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: