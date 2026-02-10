Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026

A few years ago, the state of Michigan commissioned a report on the history and impact of boarding schools for Native American children around the state. But the state has yet to release the report — although it has said that a redacted version of it will be made public soon. We talked to two reporters who have been following the story about the report and the controversy over its delayed release.

Also, a conversation with American ice dancing coach Igor Shpilband. Two of the ice dancers for Team USA in Milan this month have been training with Shpilband in a Novi facility.

We talked about the arrival of season four of Pints North Trivia from Interlochen Public Radio and we discussed the legacy of Detroit hip hop legend J Dilla on the 20-year anniversary of his passing.

