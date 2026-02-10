© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 10, 2026 at 6:45 PM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

A few years ago, the state of Michigan commissioned a report on the history and impact of boarding schools for Native American children around the state. But the state has yet to release the report — although it has said that a redacted version of it will be made public soon. We talked to two reporters who have been following the story about the report and the controversy over its delayed release.

Also, a conversation with American ice dancing coach Igor Shpilband. Two of the ice dancers for Team USA in Milan this month have been training with Shpilband in a Novi facility.

We talked about the arrival of season four of Pints North Trivia from Interlochen Public Radio and we discussed the legacy of Detroit hip hop legend J Dilla on the 20-year anniversary of his passing.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ron French, senior writer for Bridge Michigan
  • Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Native News Online and Tribal Business News
  • Igor Shpilband, American ice dancing coach and former competitor for the Soviet Union
  • Dan Wanschura, host and executive producer of the Points North podcast
  • Dan Charnas, hip hop historian and author of Dilla Time
  • Michael Buchanan, aka House Shoes, producer and DJ
Indigenousice dancingpublic radioJ DillaDetroit artistsnative american boarding schools
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
Latest Episodes