Stateside: Friday, Feb. 6, 2026
Today on Stateside, we talked to a reporter for the New York Times about Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent announcement that the country will reinforce its commitment to EVs. Then, a parks naturalist for Oakland County Parks and Recreation filled us in about the upcoming Great Backyard Bird Count. And, a Michigan State University professor and author spoke to us about the history of Black quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Ian Austen, Canada reporter for the New York Times
- Benjamin Prowse, parks naturalist for Oakland County
- Louis Moore, history professor at Michigan State University and author of The Great Black Hope: Doug Williams, Vince Evans and the Making of the Black Quarterback