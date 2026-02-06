© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Feb. 6, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 6, 2026 at 4:50 PM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

Today on Stateside, we talked to a reporter for the New York Times about Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent announcement that the country will reinforce its commitment to EVs. Then, a parks naturalist for Oakland County Parks and Recreation filled us in about the upcoming Great Backyard Bird Count. And, a Michigan State University professor and author spoke to us about the history of Black quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ian Austen, Canada reporter for the New York Times
  • Benjamin Prowse, parks naturalist for Oakland County
  • Louis Moore, history professor at Michigan State University and author of The Great Black Hope: Doug Williams, Vince Evans and the Making of the Black Quarterback
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
