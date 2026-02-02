Stateside: Monday, Feb. 2, 2026

First, we talked to Michigan State University professor David Ortega about how tariffs – and other factors – are influencing what Michiganders pay for food. An upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision could have huge consequences for Michigan manufacturers, as well as businesses involved in food sales, service, and production.

Then, Michigan Public’s Zena Issa explained how formerly incarcerated people get caught up on technological changes they've missed after spending years behind bars.

And, we revisited an interview with award-winning Detroit poet, essayist, biographer, editor, distinguished professor, and filmmaker Melba Joyce Boyd. She’s spent countless hours making sure that Black Detroiters' stories are made known.

Then, Detroit author and essayist Cal Freeman took us on a journey into the newest book by Ellen Stone, a retired poet and public school special education teacher: Everybody Wants to Keep the Moon Inside Them.

Finally, we reflected on Ismael Ahmed ’s many contributions to southeast Michigan. The community activist passed away on Saturday, January 3. Ahmed co-founded a social service organization that’s played a defining role in the local Arab American community for more than 50 years. He was also a consistent presence on the airwaves at WDET, hosting a show called “This Island Earth.”

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

