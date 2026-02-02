Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026

First, we chatted about why some Michigan schools are declining state funds for mental health and school safety.

Then, we learned about where deepfake detection technology stands, and what to be mindful of as we approach election season.

And, we heard the story of Nick Baumgartner, an Olympic snowboarder from the Upper Peninsula.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

