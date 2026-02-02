© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 2, 2026 at 11:34 AM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First, we chatted about why some Michigan schools are declining state funds for mental health and school safety.

Then, we learned about where deepfake detection technology stands, and what to be mindful of as we approach election season.

And, we heard the story of Nick Baumgartner, an Olympic snowboarder from the Upper Peninsula.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lori Higgins, Bureau Chief at Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Hafiz Malik, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Michigan, Dearborn campus
  • Morgan Springer, reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
Stateside On Air michigan schoolsschool safetyeducation fundingdeepfakesAIelection threatsolympicssnowboarding
