Ann Arbor/Detroit listeners: WUOM is operating at low power, which is impacting our signal. If you're having trouble listening, please try one of these alternative methods. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Jan. 30, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:23 PM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First, we got an update on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, connecting Detroit to Canada, from the project's chief relations officer. Then, reporter Dustin Walsh told us more about the University of Michigan's recent data center project and the pushback it's received. Also, we learned how Michigan's cold snap could impact tick and mosquito populations this spring from an expert in the field. Plus, the On Hand podcast dove into the nuances of the Michigan accent with producer Michelle Jokisch Polo.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Heather Grondin, chief relations officer for the Gordie Howe International Bridge
  • Dustin Walsh, senior reporter for Crain’s Detroit Business
  • Jean Tsao, PhD, professor at the Michigan State University Department of Fisheries and Wildlife
  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, producer for Stateside
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
