Stateside: Friday, Jan. 30, 2026

First, we got an update on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, connecting Detroit to Canada, from the project's chief relations officer. Then, reporter Dustin Walsh told us more about the University of Michigan's recent data center project and the pushback it's received. Also, we learned how Michigan's cold snap could impact tick and mosquito populations this spring from an expert in the field. Plus, the On Hand podcast dove into the nuances of the Michigan accent with producer Michelle Jokisch Polo.

Want to submit a question to On Hand? Do it here:



Online Submission Form

Call us: 734-764-7840

Email us: onhand@michiganpublic.org

If you like what you hear on the podcast, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: