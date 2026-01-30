Stateside: Friday, Jan. 30, 2026
First, we got an update on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, connecting Detroit to Canada, from the project's chief relations officer. Then, reporter Dustin Walsh told us more about the University of Michigan's recent data center project and the pushback it's received. Also, we learned how Michigan's cold snap could impact tick and mosquito populations this spring from an expert in the field. Plus, the On Hand podcast dove into the nuances of the Michigan accent with producer Michelle Jokisch Polo.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Heather Grondin, chief relations officer for the Gordie Howe International Bridge
- Dustin Walsh, senior reporter for Crain’s Detroit Business
- Jean Tsao, PhD, professor at the Michigan State University Department of Fisheries and Wildlife
- Michelle Jokisch Polo, producer for Stateside