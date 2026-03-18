Stateside: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Today on Stateside, we sat down with MLive reporter Jordyn Pair to talk about ICE presence in Washtenaw County, and how the Ypsilanti community is responding to increased immigration enforcement.

Then, we learned about the Michigan origins of the song "One Shining Moment," the soundtrack of March Madness's close-out.

Plus, two researchers told us more about their work on the experiences of Black women in American higher education.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: