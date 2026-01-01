Nicholas Alumkal is a production assistant for Stateside. He will be a senior in the fall at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, studying broadcast and digital journalism. At Syracuse University, Nicholas is also a senior staff writer covering sports for The Daily Orange. He’s lived in Ann Arbor since 2019 and is a proud Greenhills School alumnus. In his free time, Nicholas likes to play, watch, read and write about soccer, plus play the mandolin and spend time outdoors.