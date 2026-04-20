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black text reads "Beyond the Shore" with four graphic images representing each Great Lake. Slake Superior: ice fishing shanty; Lake Huron: A shipwreck sits under water on a pine-tree line shore; Lake Michigan: A surfer rides the waves; Lake Erie: a sturgeon swims in water; Lake Ontario: The Niagara Falls
Beyond the Shore
Limited series publishing every Friday, starting May 1
Hosted by Rebecca Williams
,
Dustin Dwyer
,
Kate Furby
,
Jodi Westrick

You could be forgiven for mistaking the Great Lakes for oceans. Many of us have made memories on the beaches – but there’s so much more to learn about our huge inland seas. Join us as we travel to Lake Huron, Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Superior, and Lake Ontario to discover something about each that makes them so special and learn why it will take communities across the Great Lakes region to ensure they stay great for generations to come.

The first episode drops May 1, with new episodes every Friday through May 29. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.