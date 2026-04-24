Beyond the Shore, a new Michigan Public podcast, uncovers why our lakes are so great

You could be forgiven for mistaking the Great Lakes for oceans. Many of us have made memories on the beaches — but there’s so much more to learn about our huge inland seas.

Join us as we travel to Lake Huron, Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Superior, and Lake Ontario to discover something about each that makes them so special and learn why it will take communities across the Great Lakes region to ensure they stay great for generations to come.

The first episode drops May 1, with new episodes every Friday through May 29. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

