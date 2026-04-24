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black text reads "Beyond the Shore" with four graphic images representing each Great Lake. Slake Superior: ice fishing shanty; Lake Huron: A shipwreck sits under water on a pine-tree line shore; Lake Michigan: A surfer rides the waves; Lake Erie: a sturgeon swims in water; Lake Ontario: The Niagara Falls
Beyond the Shore

Beyond the Shore, a new Michigan Public podcast, uncovers why our lakes are so great

By Rebecca Williams,
Kate FurbyDustin DwyerJodi Westrick
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

You could be forgiven for mistaking the Great Lakes for oceans. Many of us have made memories on the beaches — but there’s so much more to learn about our huge inland seas.

Join us as we travel to Lake Huron, Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Superior, and Lake Ontario to discover something about each that makes them so special and learn why it will take communities across the Great Lakes region to ensure they stay great for generations to come.

The first episode drops May 1, with new episodes every Friday through May 29. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

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Rebecca Williams
Rebecca Williams is senior editor in the newsroom, where she edits stories and helps guide news coverage.
See stories by Rebecca Williams
Kate Furby
Kate Furby is Michigan Public's Senior Environmental Reporter. She has a PhD in marine biology from Scripps Oceanography, and she is a National Geographic Explorer.
See stories by Kate Furby
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Public’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Public since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
See stories by Dustin Dwyer
Jodi Westrick
Jodi is Michigan Public's Director of Digital Audiences, leading and developing the station’s overall digital strategy.
See stories by Jodi Westrick