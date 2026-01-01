© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Kate Furby

Senior Environment Reporter

Kate Furby is Michigan Public's Senior Environmental Reporter. She has a PhD in marine biology from Scripps Oceanography, and she is a National Geographic Explorer. Furby got her start in journalism as a AAAS Mass Media Fellow with the Washington Post and has since done freelance work with National Geographic, Scientific American, and other national outlets. She's also the creator of Hot Moss—a personal Substack dedicated to her love for moss. When she's not reporting, Furby likes hiking, paddleboarding, and giving science comedy talks.