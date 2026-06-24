Stateside: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Briana Rice, a reporter with Outlier Media, joined us to discuss her reporting on how the state aims to help low- to middle-income customers with their high electric bills. She provided insight into what assistance currently exists for those on a tight budget, as well as who would be served by this new initiative.

Additionally, young adult author Darren Cools joined us to talk about his new novel, "Light in the Canyon," which follows two young people on their journey to unravel a mystery. He discussed his experiences writing the book and shared with us the things he wants young readers to take away from it.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

