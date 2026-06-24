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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 24, 2026 at 4:40 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Briana Rice, a reporter with Outlier Media, joined us to discuss her reporting on how the state aims to help low- to middle-income customers with their high electric bills. She provided insight into what assistance currently exists for those on a tight budget, as well as who would be served by this new initiative.

Additionally, young adult author Darren Cools joined us to talk about his new novel, "Light in the Canyon," which follows two young people on their journey to unravel a mystery. He discussed his experiences writing the book and shared with us the things he wants young readers to take away from it.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Briana Rice, reporter with Outlier Media
  • Darren Cools, author of "Light in the Canyon"
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Stateside On Air DTE EnergyDetroitelectricitybooksreading
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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