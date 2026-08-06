Stateside: Thursday, August 6, 2026

The first deaths, in a multi-state cyclosporiasis outbreak, have been reported here in Michigan. Today on Stateside, we were joined by Michigan Public environment reporter Kate Furby and Kate Wells, reporter for KFF Health News, to discuss the science behind this parasite and reasons why its impact has been amplified.

On Points North from Interlochen Public Radio, we heard about how detection dogs have become an asset in the work of moose research. You can check out that episode, The Moose Dog, here.

Before suspending her campaign, State Sen. Mallory McMorrow was candidate in Michigan's Democratic U.S. Senate primary, alongside opponents Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed. But, at the end of the day, El-Sayed came out on top — by a tight, 1% margin. McMorrow talked to April Baer about her enthusiastic support of his campaign, divisions within the Democratic Party, the road to November, and where her own political ambitions are now focused.

And, we shared a report from Michigan Public's Zena Issa, which looked into how the Michigan Department of Corrections may be falling short in its mandate to provide inmates with adequate healthcare.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

