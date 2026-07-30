Stateside: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Today on Stateside, we spoke to Whitney Gravelle, president of the Bay Mills Indian Community, who says that Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline would disturb their historic footprint, including ancestral remains.

Then, if you've ever encountered an interesting plant in the state of Michigan and wondered what it was, Michigan Flora, a newly-launched mobile app, may be able to identify it without even using the internet. Thats because the app pulls the data directly from the University of Michigan Herbarium's collections. We hear from the founders, Anton Reznicek, a University of Michigan Herbarium curator emeritus, and Brad Ruhfel, research collection manager for vascular plants, on the origins of the app.

Plus, we revisit the origins of The Alternative Press. Launched in 1969, it was an underground — quite literally — operation that introduced readers to the work of Michigan poets and other writers. We heard more about its history from Ken Mikolowski, who helped found The Press, and Rebecca Kosick, author of Dispatches from the Avant-Garage: The Alternative Press, an archival book.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

