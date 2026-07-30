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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, July 30, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, we spoke to Whitney Gravelle, president of the Bay Mills Indian Community, who says that Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline would disturb their historic footprint, including ancestral remains.

Then, if you've ever encountered an interesting plant in the state of Michigan and wondered what it was, Michigan Flora, a newly-launched mobile app, may be able to identify it without even using the internet. Thats because the app pulls the data directly from the University of Michigan Herbarium's collections. We hear from the founders, Anton Reznicek, a University of Michigan Herbarium curator emeritus, and Brad Ruhfel, research collection manager for vascular plants, on the origins of the app.

Plus, we revisit the origins of The Alternative Press. Launched in 1969, it was an underground — quite literally — operation that introduced readers to the work of Michigan poets and other writers. We heard more about its history from Ken Mikolowski, who helped found The Press, and Rebecca Kosick, author of Dispatches from the Avant-Garage: The Alternative Press, an archival book.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Whitney Gravelle, president of the Bay Mills Indian Community
  • Anton "Tony" Reznicek, curator emeritus at the University of Michigan Herbarium
  • Brad Ruhfel, U-M Herbarium research collection manager (vascular plants & assistant research scientist
  • Ken Mikolowski, founder of The Alternative Press
  • Rebecca Kosick, author of Dispatches from the Avant Garage: The Alternative Press
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Stateside On Air StatesideLine 5enbridgeplantsEnvironmentpoetrybooks
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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