Stateside: Friday, July 24, 2026

On this episode of Stateside, Canadians celebrated the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge today, but American officials didn't get an invite. We talked to WDET's Russ McNamara, who was at the ribbon cutting ceremony, about why current politics has tamped down the excitement of a multibillion dollar infrastructure project 25 years in the making.

Also, Andrew Lapin, senior reporter with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, explained how the war in Gaza has shifted the opinions of Michigan’s Jewish voters ahead of a tight Democratic primary for the state's open U.S. Senate seat.

And, veteran environmental journalist Jim McCommons talked to us about his recent book The Feather Wars and the Great Crusade to Save America’s Birds. The book details the long history of human threats to American birds—from Victorian hats to feral cats. And it chronicles the conservation efforts that brought many species back from the brink of extinction.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

