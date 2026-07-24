© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, July 24, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

On this episode of Stateside, Canadians celebrated the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge today, but American officials didn't get an invite. We talked to WDET's Russ McNamara, who was at the ribbon cutting ceremony, about why current politics has tamped down the excitement of a multibillion dollar infrastructure project 25 years in the making.

Also, Andrew Lapin, senior reporter with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, explained how the war in Gaza has shifted the opinions of Michigan’s Jewish voters ahead of a tight Democratic primary for the state's open U.S. Senate seat. 

And, veteran environmental journalist Jim McCommons talked to us about his recent book The Feather Wars and the Great Crusade to Save America’s Birds. The book details the long history of human threats to American birds—from Victorian hats to feral cats. And it chronicles the conservation efforts that brought many species back from the brink of extinction.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Russ McNamara, All Things Considered host at WDET
  • Andrew Lapin, senior reporter with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency
  • Jim McCommons, journalist and professor emeritus at Northern Michigan University
Tags
Stateside On Air Gordie Howe International BridgeDetroit Jewish community2026 Midterm Electiondemocratic primarybirdsconservation
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button